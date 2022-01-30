How do car seats fit in the all-new Rivian R1T? More specifically, can you comfortably fit three car seats across the back? Does it matter which brand and style they are?

These are very important questions that don't get nearly enough attention. If you don't have kids, it may be probably something you've never even thought about. Or, perhaps you're thinking, if three adult passengers can stretch out in the rear seats, there's absolutely no reason three little-kid car seats won't fit. However, that's not necessarily the case, and it can cause major concerns for parents.

For those unaware, some car seats are quite wide. This is especially true of certain convertible car seats. The convertible seats can be used for infants in a rear-facing setup, then later, you can turn them around for toddlers. Some even come apart to leave just a simple booster base for bigger kids.

Putting three of the large, wide convertible seats into the same row of almost any car can be a challenge. However, there aren't many families that will have three children of the same size and age at the same time, unless they have twins or triplets. When our kids were young, we found that we were able to fit a convertible seat, a more typical toddler seat, and a booster all in the back of almost any car without too much trouble.

The video above was put together by R1T electric pickup truck owner TEDActuallyTalks. We've been following his Rivian videos, and we're honestly quite impressed. Ted notes that many people requested a car seat test video, and he finally found time to produce and publish it. Fortunately, it's short, to the point, and informative.

Ted says you shouldn't have a problem putting three car seats across the back of the R1T, especially if they are the narrower type, such as those made by Diono. He also points out that the Graco seats, which are the convertible type explained above, should also work with three across, though you'll probably have to remove the cupholders, or at least just keep the cupholders on one of the three seats. If you can find convertible seats without cupholders, you shouldn't have any fitment issues.

The moral of the story here is to make sure to get the right combination of seats that will all fit together in your vehicle without issue. This may mean opting for at least one of the narrower options. We suggest testing your car seats in any car before you buy it. Make sure not only that they fit, but also that you can get them in and out with relative ease. If you have any car seat advice to share, drop it in the comment section below.