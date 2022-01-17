Last year, 2021, was one of the biggest years to date when it comes to EV adoption. This is rather interesting since we've been in the midst of a global pandemic, not to mention a chip shortage and a general scarcity of automotive-related parts and supplies.

While many automakers saw some of their worst total vehicles sales numbers in many years, some of the same manufacturers sold more electric cars than they've ever sold in the past. Moreover, while car brands across the globe struggled to build and sell many cars, Tesla broke production and sales records yet again.

Lease Fetcher reached out to us to share some data related to the world's most anticipated and desired EVs. The data does look at Google search volume for EVs that haven't yet come to market, and it also analyzes data related to the desirability of current electric cars.

The website used Google search data for electric cars in 168 countries across the globe. As it turns out, the Tesla Roadster topped all other models, with a whopping 8,532,000 Google searches in 2021 alone, which comes out to an average of over 700,000 searches per month. It's too bad the Roadster's production and delivery dates are nowhere in sight.

While the Tesla Roadster was the most searched EV in the UK, the Tesla Cybertruck took the win in the US, where the Roadster took second place to the unique electric pickup truck. As far as global search volume is concerned, the Cybertruck took second place overall, with 7,296,000 searches.

Rounding out the top five "most anticipated EVs" in global Google search volume, we have the Apple Car, BMW i4, and Chevrolet Silverado EV. Check out the chart below:

The top "most desired EVs" are as follows:

Lease Fetcher provided a list of key insights related to future EVs from the Google search volume data:

The Tesla Roadster is the most anticipated EV on Google on a global scale.

The Apple Car is the most anticipated EV in 54 countries.

The Tesla Cybertruck is the most anticipated EV on Google in the USA.

Key insights related to current EVs:

The Tesla Model 3 was the most desired EV on Google for 2021.

The Tesla Model Y was the most desired EV on Google in the USA for 2021.

All 4 existing Tesla models make the top 5 Global search list for 2021.

To see more details from the study, as well as other charts and data by country, etc., follow the source link below. Then, let us know your thoughts in the comment section.