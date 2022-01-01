Samsung SDI, one of the world's largest EV battery manufacturers, announced the launch of a new battery brand - PRiMX (Pronounced as Praimax).

The PRiMX name stands for Prime Battery for Maximum Experience, and is focused around three keywords: "Absolute Quality," "Outstanding Performance," and "Proven Advantage."

According to the company, the PRiMX batteries will be high-performance, with high nickel (low cobalt) cathode, and silicon anode, with very high reliability and safety. One of the advantages will be also "the super-fast charging technology" - reduced internal resistance of the cells is promised to translate into shorter charging time.

Here is how the company explains the three priorities:

'Absolute Quality' - the first keyword, means the safest and most reliable battery quality. Samsung SDI has strengthened quality control for the whole process from battery development to manufacturing and shipping. It conducts a strict quality inspection such as selecting materials and design that can improve battery quality at the development phase, advancing the defect detection algorithm with the deep learning-based AI test at the manufacturing and shipping phase, and examining about 500 quality items throughout the entire manufacturing process.

‘Outstanding Performance’ means a high-capacity and high-power battery technology with Samsung SDI’s latest materials technology including high nickel cathode and silicon anode, and its unrivaled manufacturing capability. It is crucial to determine key performances, such as electric vehicle mileage and output of power tools.

‘Proven Advantage’ means user convenience achieved with the company’s independently developed technology. In particular, the super-fast charging technology developed using a new technique is said to be a groundbreaking technology to minimize the lithium-ion transport distance and time by reducing resistance inside the battery cell.

Samsung SDI says that the PRiMX trademark registration has been completed in South Korea and in Europe. Soon, it will be completed in the U.S.

The PRiMX brand will be applied to all Samsung SDI batteries (all form factors). As we understand. it's the new standard rather than an additional brand on top of the current lineup.

A marketing presentation of the PRiMX (without details) is available on a new microsite here.