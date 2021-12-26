As you may have heard, an updated version of the Audi e-tron is on the way. The e-tron is now almost three years old and therefore in need of a mid-life refresh to stay competitive with the mounting competition. However, this will not be your typical facelift. That's because rather than just changing up the front fascia and calling it a day, Audi are reportedly going to give the e-tron an all-new battery capable of 373 miles per charge.

It will also receive the normal facelift essentials: a new grill, redesigned headlights and updated bumpers. Topelectricsuv.com created a detailed rendering of the updated e-tron based on spy shots of test vehicles in Germany. Given both the revised e-tron and e-tron Sportback were spotted with minimal camouflage, the above rendering is likely very accurate.

The facelifted e-tron will go on sale in late 2022. Soon after it will be joined by the marginally smaller Q6 e-tron. The e-tron itself will eventually be replaced by an all-new model in 2026, the Q8 e-tron.