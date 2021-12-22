New data compiled by Uswitch.com reveals that top-selling electric cars in various countries around the world. The publication concluded that Tesla is the top EV maker worldwide, and the Model 3 is the best-selling EV. Moreover, the Tesla midsize sedan is the top-selling model in four more countries in 2021 than it was in 2020.

Uswitch analyzed data from 61 countries, with Tesla taking the lead as the top manufacturer in a total of 24 countries. Nissan and Volkswagen snagged the second- and third-place positions, dominating the market in 10 and seven countries, respectively. The brands' top electric models are the Nissan Leaf and VW ID.4. Volkswagen has also added two new vehicles to the global EV top five list in 2021 alone, the ID.3 and ID.4.

Energy expert at Uswitch Sarah Broomfield shared:

“The Tesla Model 3 continues to dominate the market and now in four additional countries - this may be due to the fact that it is the most affordable Tesla available on the market. It is also good to see other manufacturers gaining success in the EV market. Such as Volkswagen."

The research confirms that Tesla dominates the EV market in more than one-third, or 39 percent, of the countries that were analyzed in the study. The US-based electric automaker has seen its sales increase by 125 percent year-over-year thus far in 2021.

Sarah Broomfield concluded:

“Electric vehicles are often a lot cheaper to run than petrol or diesel cars, making them an affordable and efficient option. If you’re thinking about purchasing an electric vehicle it’s also important to consider the costs of charging it when weighing up your options as costs can vary depending on your energy tariff.”

Be sure to follow the source link below for more details. There's also a really neat interactive map to check out. Once you've had a chance to look it over, leave us a comment below.