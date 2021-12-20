The recently introduced 2021 MG Marvel R was recently tested by Euro NCAP and showed "strong performances and achieved commendable four-star ratings."

It's a China-made SUV, as SAIC owns the British MG brand, which is far more advanced and capable than the MG ZS EV, which by the way was facelifted.

With plenty of space and weight of 1,840 kg, the Adult Occupant and Child Occupant results stand at respectively 80% and 75%.

Vulnerable Road Users result is only 55%, but the Safety Assist is actually quite good at 80%. For reference, the Mercedes-Benz EQS also noted 80%, while the BMW iX noted 81%.

In other words, it might not protect the occupants like the models that are considered the safest, but crash avoidance is very good (still far from perfect though).

Only time will tell how well the MG Marvel R will be received in the European market, after a couple of other plug-in MG models paved the way, but the brand is well positioned for gradual electrification.

2021 MG Marvel R Euro NCAP test results:

Adult Occupant - 80 percent

percent Child Occupant - 75 percent

percent Vulnerable Road Users - 55 percent

percent Safety Assist - 80 percent

Crash tests include: