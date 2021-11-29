BYD continues its expansion in Latin America and the Caribbean, introducing its Blade Battery-powered models in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Uruguay, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica and the Bahamas.

Most recently, the company sdelivered 29 BYD Yuan Pro EV (locally called S1 Pro EV) in Costa Rica to Walmart (Walmart de México y Centroamérica), which happens to be the biggest New Energy Vehicle fleet in the country, according to the press release.

Richard Vargas, CAM Biformat Operations Director of Walmart BYD Yuan Pro EVs in Costa Rica

Walmart's fleet is expected to expand next year with more BYD Yuan. It makes us wonder whether the U.S. division also will use BYD cars at some point in the future?

Richard Vargas, CAM Biformat Operations Director of Walmart, said:

“Walmart aims to achieve zero emissions in all its operations globally by 2040, and the incorporation of these electric vehicles is a step forward achieving that commitment. 47.6% of our fleet of light vehicles will be electric for next year, and we want to motivate other organizations to make this change and fight together against climate change.”

BYD Han debuts in Colombia

Meanwhile, in Colombia, BYD has launched the Han model, which will join the Tang, Song, Yuan and the e-Series.

According to BYD, more than 1,000 plug-in cars were ordered in Colombia and all will be delivered by the end of 2021. Dealerships are available in cities such as Bogota, Medellin, and Pereira.

The company has also received a cumulative number of 1,550 electric bus orders, conquering 96.5% of the local EV bus market.