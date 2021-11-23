As the United Kingdom prepares for a stop of all internal combustion-engined vehicles after the year 2030 and hybrids five years after that. This means that by 2035, you will only be able to buy battery electric vehicles (BEVs), so in just over a decade, the country needs to create enough EV charging points.

One way it is doing that is by forcing all real estate developers to include charging stations in their new residential projects. The law enforcing this will also apply to new supermarkets and office parks, and it will also be applicable to projects that undergo major renovations.

Right now, there are around 25,000 public charging points in the UK, way fewer than would be needed to cope with the imminent influx of pure-electric vehicles. The UK government believes that by enforcing this new law, it will bring about the creation of as many as 145,000 new charging points each year.

The BBC quotes UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, who announced a radical change in all forms of transport in the country within the next few years, as they will be replaced as much as possible by vehicles that don’t produce tailpipe emissions. Johnson said

The force driving that change won't be government, it won't even be business...it will be the consumer. It will be the young people of today, who can see the consequences of climate change and will be demanding better from us.

The source also quotes the Labour Party, which points out that there is a great difference in charging point coverage across the UK. They explain that

London and the South East have more public car charging points than the rest of England and Wales combined. Yet there is nothing here to help address this. Nor is there help so lower and middle income families can afford electric vehicles or the investment required to build the gigafactories we need. The government said the new laws will "make it as easy as refuelling a petrol or diesel car today.

The number of BEVs sold in the UK crossed the 100,000 units mark last year for the first time ever, but it is expected to reach 260,000 units sold in 2022. This means they will become more popular than diesel passenger vehicles whose popularity has been on the decline for the last half-decade across Europe.