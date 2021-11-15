Consumer Reports recently published an article about the most satisfying cars, according to its readers. Essentially, CR surveys its members every year as part of its Annual Auto Surveys. One important question the survey asks is if the owner would buy the same car again in the future.

The Tesla Model 3 topped the top 10 list in this year's survey, which is impressive, especially considering it's expensive, it gets knocked for its build quality, it has controversial safety features, and it's fully electric.

That said, the Model 3 isn't the only Tesla on the list. In fact, all four Tesla vehicles made the top 10. So 40% of the cars on the list are produced by Tesla. Moreover, three of the top four on the list are Tesla's cars.

Only the Kia Telluride, one of the most popular and hard to get SUVs in the country right now, secures a spot with the likes of Tesla. It's great to see Kia near the top even though the Telluride isn't electrified. Kia is one of a few brands already producing several compelling electric or electrified vehicles. According to Consumer Reports, the list of the most satisfying cars is as follows:

Tesla Model 3 Kia Telluride Tesla Model S Tesla Model Y Mazda MX-5 Miata Lincoln Aviator Lincoln Corsair Toyota Prius Jeep Gladiator Tesla Model X

As you can see, aside from Lincoln, Tesla is the only brand with multiple cars on the list. CR also published a list of the least satisfying cars. Interestingly, some automakers that have a car on the most satisfying list also have one on the least satisfying list. This shows that these automakers aren't offering consistency across their lineups. Based on the list, this is true of Jeep, Mazda, and Toyota.

Mazda CX-3 Nissan Kicks Infiniti QX60 Infiniti QX50 Jeep Compass Nissan Pathfinder Chevrolet Trax Infiniti Q50 Ford EcoSport Toyota C-HR

CR points out that the survey also asks owners about "their satisfaction with several specific aspects of their car ownership experience, such as comfort, driving, and ease of use when it comes to in-car electronics."

Keep in mind, much of the press we read every day about Tesla revolves around its car's lousy ownership experience, bad service, and complicated and frustrating technology features that are distracting and difficult to use while driving. However, it seems many owners wholeheartedly disagree.

This may be because people testing the cars don't typically get the overall ownership experience, they probably rarely deal with Tesla service, and they may not yet be comfortable with the car's futuristic tech features. Most cars today have Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. In fact, there are many knocks against Tesla for not offering the features. However, its owners seem satisfied regardless.

Follow the source link below for more details from Consumer Reports. Then, scroll down to the comment section and leave us your thoughts.