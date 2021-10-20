The Volkswagen ID.4 set the record for the longest journey by EV in a single country after traveling more than 35,000 miles (56,300 km) across the contiguous United States, visiting 628 VW dealerships in the process.

After spending almost 100 days on the road, long-distance driver Rainer Zietlow and photographer Derek Collins have returned to Volkswagen Group of America headquarters in Herndon, Virginia, marking the last stop in the journey.

Upon their arrival, they were awarded the title for the longest continuous journey by electric vehicle (non-solar) in a single country by Guinness World Records. The duo bypassed the driven mileage set by the previous record by more than double.

“It was great being able to share my experiences with the ID.4 with so many different people, including dealership staff, along the way. Breaking the record is not only a testament to the reliability of the ID.4, but also to the actual readiness of the nation’s charging infrastructure.” Rainer Zietlow, long-distance driving expert

The tour took off from Herndon, Virginia, almost 100 days ago with a mission to visit more than 600 Volkswagen dealers in the ID.4, VW’s first long-range EV for the US market. Zietlow and Collins relied heavily on Electrify America’s network of chargers, making a total of 208 stops at the company's charging stations by the time the tour ended.

Electrify America claims to have the largest open DC fast-charging network with more than 650 charging stations and more than 2,800 individual DC fast chargers. The company expects to have more than 1,800 total charging stations with over 10,000 chargers in the United States and Canada by the end of 2025.

The VW ID.4's journey across all of the 48 contiguous states has been chronicled at vwid4-usatour.com, where visitors can check out the path of the tour on a map, as well as photos and videos.