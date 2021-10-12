Full Self-Driving Beta version 10.2 is an important one for Tesla because it is the first iteration of FSD that is available for drivers outside of the closed beta program. But even though it is new and important, the version doesn’t really seem to change all that much, at least based on what we saw in this new video.

Tesla Owners Silicon Valley went on an autonomous drive in a vehicle running FSD V10.2, and just like previous recent versions, the vehicle did a mostly good job of driving itself around the route. There were some instances when the vehicle’s behavior and trajectory weren’t idea, but it was nothing major and the driver was able to correct it without inconveniencing other road users.

This is in-line with what we’ve seen in other videos released by testers and some of them actually had more serious issues with 10.2’s operation. And the system oftentimes seems unsure and tepid, not instilling full confidence in the occupants - it is still quite far off achieving the kind of smooth and relaxed ride that can be achieved with a good human driver at the wheel, although incremental progress from one version the next is definitely visible and encouraging.

The public rollout of V10.2 was mostly problem-free, although some new testers that were being added to the fleet were experiencing issues. They required a camera system recalibration in order for FSD to function properly and it’s also worth noting that Tesla chose to grant FSD access to applicants with the highest safety score - some 1,000 new testers are reportedly added into the beta program on release day.

Tesla also announced new testers that even though their cars had radar sensors, FSD would not actually use them, adopting the company’s Pure Vision approach that just relies on the vehicle’s cameras to know its surroundings. The manufacturer also pointed out Pure Vision’s current limitations, which are a limited follow distance and an Autopilot speed cap at 80 mph.

Another recently made change is it changed the language it uses to describe upcoming features. So whereas before it listed Autosteer on City Streets (the only feature not currently fully implemented in FSD and the last major one to be added) as coming ‘later this year’, now the company has changed that to ‘coming soon’, which is more ambiguous.

The feature was listed as being set to arrive ‘later this year’ back in early 2020, but now that the deadline has been missed, Tesla opted to make it less specific, suggesting that it won’t be released this year either. And even though the system is called Full Self-Driving, Tesla still explicitly states that the driver needs to be at the wheel and alert at all times in order to take over control if needed.