In September, the passenger car market in the Netherlands was down once again - by 16% year-over-year (after a 22% decrease a year ago).

In such circumstances, even small growth of plug-in electric car sales translates into a noticeable gain of market share.

Last month, the number of new passenger plug-in car registrations increased just 1% year-over-year to 7,904, but it's enough to secure 32% share of the total market (including 21% for all-electric cars). All-electric cars continue to be the more popular choice than plug-in hybrids.

Ahead of us are the last three months of the year, which usually were also the highest in terms of volume.

Plug-in electric car sales in the Netherlands – September 2021

The total number of registrations so far this year amounted to 53,330. The average market share of plug-in vehicles is 23% (including 13% all-electric cars and 10% plug-in hybrids).

Model rank

A total of four plug-in models managed to enter the overall top 10. The Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) again was the best plug-in with 576 registrations, but the Skoda Enyaq iV was right behind with 575 units.

A very good result of 556 units was set also by the Lynk & Co 01 PHEV. Two Tesla models completed the top five plug-ins: Model 3 (444) and Model Y (349).

Let's take a look at the top selling plug-ins for the month:

Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 576 Skoda Enyaq iV - 575 Lynk & Co 01 PHEV - 556 Tesla Model 3 - 444 Tesla Model Y - 349 Volkswagen ID.4 - 297 BMW iX3 - 270 Volvo XC40 PHEV - 230 Audi Q4 e-tron - 197 Ford Mustang Mach-E - 188

