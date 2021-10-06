Taxes are one of life’s unavoidable conditions, and wherever you are in the world, you will be taxed. But some taxes are more justified than others, and many believe the newly imposed EV tax that is being enforced in more and more regions of the world is dumb and unjustified.

Just such an EV tax was recently imposed in Canada’s Saskatchewan region (home to just over 600 EVs right now), but locals are not having it. They are making fun of the tax, which they consider ridiculous, and are jokingly proposing an additional tax from all people who use sidewalks - a sidewalk tax.

The group calls itself Saskatchewanians for Sidewalk Sustenance (SSS) and in a recent post, it explains its position in quite a satirical way. In said post, they are jokingly trying to justify the sidewalk tax, but what they’re really trying to do is to just point a finger at the ridiculousness of the EV tax. They say

“Every day, thousands of people walk all over our sidewalks, push heavy strollers and shopping carts, even use motorized vehicles and bicycles,” says Lou Acera, president of SSS. “But are they contributing to the extra upkeep? This makes sure they do.” The group points to what it believes is an alarming increase in sidewalk usage by environment- conscious citizens. “We’re observing a ton more people than ever before using the sidewalks,” states Acera. “They tell us that they’re doing it to remove polluting cars off the road and promote an overall healthier population, so that we all pay less taxes in the long run, but they’re sneaky. They’re walking all over us, so we’re hitting back.” “The group will be running outdoor (attached) and radio ads and is planning a press conference to reveal “the concrete proof,” as well as a list of SSS-approved footwear from popular brands scientifically assessed by the group to have less impact on sidewalks than most shoes. “It’s a little thing we all can do,” says Acera, who personally wears Crocs when he has no choice but to sidewalk. “The foam outsole is the gentlest we’ve tested by far.”

The Saskatchewan EV tax requires electric vehicle owners who operate their EVs in the region to pay an annual fee of $150, and it is being justified by the local government through Deputy Premier and Finance Minister Donna Harpauer, who said that