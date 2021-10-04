Ford brand reports 148,967 vehicle sales in September (down 17.5% year-over-year) and 1,331,542 year-to-date (down 6.7%). The rate of decline is lower, which suggests that maybe the semiconductor supply situation is improving.

Sales of the electrified vehicles - xEVs (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs) - increased 92% to 9,150 (a new record).

"Ford’s electrified vehicle portfolio continues to attract new customers to the brand at a higher rate than Ford overall –at a conquest rate that is 6 points above. September brought another new record for Ford electrified vehicles. Ford’s electrified vehicle sales hit 9,150 –up 91.6 percent over last year."

Ford notes that there are more than 150,000 reservations for the Ford F-150 Lightning and over 75% of them are from buyers coming from other brands.

"F-150 Lightning reservations have now surpassed the 150,000 mark, with over 75 percent of these reservations coming from outside of Ford."

In the case of the Ford Mustang Mach-E, in September sales amounted to 1,578 (1.1% of Ford's total result) - below the monthly average so far this year. The total volume in the Q3 was 5,880.

"Mustang Mach-E retail sales expanded 9.2 percent in September. With 18,855 Mach-Es sold through September, Mach-E ranks second in full electric SUV sales behind Tesla’s Model Y. Over-the-air modem activation rates for Mach-E are the highest in Ford’s portfolio at 97 percent."

The gross stock of Mach-E is at about 5,000 in the U.S. (at dealerships and in transport, we assume). That's two times more than the 2,600 we noted in August.

Ford Mustang Mach-E sales in the U.S. - September 2021

Unfortunately, Ford does not report sales of other plug-in models, like the Ford Escape PHEV. Lincoln's PHEV sales were not revealed either.

Ford Mustang Mach-E production - September 2021

Production of the Ford Mustang Mach-E for the global markets was stable last month at 5,390.

So far this year, already over 51,000 units were produced (over 57,000 cumulatively).

The difference between the number of cars produced and sales in the U.S. indicates that most of the cars were sent to Europe.