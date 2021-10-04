BMW Group (BMW and MINI) reports 82,064 sales in the U.S. during the third quarter of 2021, which is 4.4% more than a year ago.

Unfortunately, the German manufacturer continues to remain silent about its plug-in electric car sales, aside from the i3 and retired i8 models that can be identified by the name.

The i3 sales have decreased 31% compared to 2020 to 426 units and at this point it really looks like the end.

i3: 426 (down 31% year-over-year) and 1,277 YTD (up 47%)

426 (down 31% year-over-year) and 1,277 YTD (up 47%) i8: 2 (down 96% year-over-year) and 12 YTD (down 93%)

BMW i3 sales in the U.S. - Q3 2021

Cumulatively, BMW sold in the U.S. 44,899 i3 and 7,028 i8.

It's difficult to say how well the other plug-in hybrid models (330e, 330e xDrive, 530e, 530e xDrive, 745e xDrive, X3 xDrive30e, X5 xDrive45e, Cooper S E Countryman ALL4) and all-electric car sales (MINI Cooper SE) progresses.

The next big thing for BMW will be the upcoming BMW i4 and BMW iX.

BMW Group offer:

BEVs:

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2021 BMW i3 $44,450 +$995 $7,500 $37,945 2021 BMW i3s $47,650 +$995 $7,500 $41,145 2021 MINI Cooper SE $29,900 +$850 $7,500 $23,250

PHEVs:

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2021 BMW 330e $44,550 +$995 $5,836 $39,709 2021 BMW 330e xDrive $46,550 +$995 $5,836 $41,709 2021 BMW 530e $57,200 +$995 $5,836 $52,359 2021 BMW 530e xDrive $59,500 +$995 $5,836 $54,659 2021 BMW 745e xDrive $95,900 +$995 $5,836 $91,059 2021 BMW i3 REx $48,300 +$995 $7,500 $41,795 2021 BMW i3s REx $51,500 +$995 $7,500 $44,995 2021 BMW X3 xDrive30e $49,600 +$995 $5,836 $44,759 2021 BMW X5 xDrive45e $65,400 +$995 $7,500 $58,895 2021 MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 $41,500 +$850 $5,002 $37,348

Detailed BMW sales results:

