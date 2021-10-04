BMW Group (BMW and MINI) reports 82,064 sales in the U.S. during the third quarter of 2021, which is 4.4% more than a year ago.
Unfortunately, the German manufacturer continues to remain silent about its plug-in electric car sales, aside from the i3 and retired i8 models that can be identified by the name.
The i3 sales have decreased 31% compared to 2020 to 426 units and at this point it really looks like the end.
- i3: 426 (down 31% year-over-year) and 1,277 YTD (up 47%)
- i8: 2 (down 96% year-over-year) and 12 YTD (down 93%)
BMW i3 sales in the U.S. - Q3 2021
Cumulatively, BMW sold in the U.S. 44,899 i3 and 7,028 i8.
It's difficult to say how well the other plug-in hybrid models (330e, 330e xDrive, 530e, 530e xDrive, 745e xDrive, X3 xDrive30e, X5 xDrive45e, Cooper S E Countryman ALL4) and all-electric car sales (MINI Cooper SE) progresses.
The next big thing for BMW will be the upcoming BMW i4 and BMW iX.
BMW Group offer:
BEVs:
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2021 BMW i3
|$44,450
|+$995
|$7,500
|$37,945
|2021 BMW i3s
|$47,650
|+$995
|$7,500
|$41,145
|2021 MINI Cooper SE
|$29,900
|+$850
|$7,500
|$23,250
PHEVs:
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2021 BMW 330e
|$44,550
|+$995
|$5,836
|$39,709
|2021 BMW 330e xDrive
|$46,550
|+$995
|$5,836
|$41,709
|2021 BMW 530e
|$57,200
|+$995
|$5,836
|$52,359
|2021 BMW 530e xDrive
|$59,500
|+$995
|$5,836
|$54,659
|2021 BMW 745e xDrive
|$95,900
|+$995
|$5,836
|$91,059
|2021 BMW i3 REx
|$48,300
|+$995
|$7,500
|$41,795
|2021 BMW i3s REx
|$51,500
|+$995
|$7,500
|$44,995
|2021 BMW X3 xDrive30e
|$49,600
|+$995
|$5,836
|$44,759
|2021 BMW X5 xDrive45e
|$65,400
|+$995
|$7,500
|$58,895
|2021 MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4
|$41,500
|+$850
|$5,002
|$37,348
Detailed BMW sales results:
About this article