The Mercedes-Benz eVito Tourer (the all-electric variant of the Metris Passenger Van sold in the US) and the more luxurious EQV are getting a new battery pack option.

Up until now, both models came with a 100 kWh battery (90 kWh usable), so is Mercedes-Benz giving them an even bigger pack for more range? Well, no. Actually, the new battery option has a 60 kWh net capacity, enabling a range of 217–239 kilometers (135-148 miles) on the eVito Tourer.

The standard fast charging function has an output of 50 kW, but an 80 kW option is also possible, in which case the battery can be charged from 10% to 80% in around 35 minutes.

Mercedes-Benz argues that the smaller battery will appeal to customers “who cover easy-to-plan routes or who only drive short distances, such as in school transport operations.” Furthermore, it should also be interesting for those buyers looking for a weight saving of 150 kg (330 lbs) and a corresponding payload increase.

Last but not least, the 60 kWh battery drives the eVito Tourer’s price down by approximately €3,600 ($4,175) compared to the equivalent 90 kWh model (€60,678 versus €64,248).

As for the EQV with the 60 kWh battery, Mercedes-Benz badges it EQV 250 to differentiate it from the EQV 300 with the larger pack. The EQV 250’s claimed range is similar to the eVito Tourer with the 60 kWh battery at 213‑236 km (132–146 miles), but the 80 kW fast charging function comes as standard.

As with the eVito Tourer, the EQV 250 offers a greater payload than EQV 300 and a €3,600 lower starting price (€67,818 over €71,388).

Both the Mercedes-Benz eVito Tourer 60 kWh and EQV 250 feature the same 150 kW (201 HP) front-mounted electric motor and are available in long or extra-long body styles.

