The 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E will have some notable changes for the new model year, and we know when production starts thanks to a member from the Mach-E Forum who posted the electric SUV’s 2022 order guide. The entire guide can be viewed below.

The biggest change for the electric Ford is the amount of usable battery capacity offered in both Standard Range and Extended Range models. The usable battery capacity in the SR battery pack is now 70 kWh (up from 68 kWh) and 91 kWh in the ER battery pack (up from 88 kWh).

Total battery capacity wasn’t mentioned but it likely stays at 75.7 kWh for the SR pack and 98.8 kWh for the ER pack.

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E order guide changes.

A member of the forum calculated what could be the new EPA-estimated driving range with the increased usable capacity (this is not official):

"Posted in another thread too, but assuming no changes to the powertrain, that suggests range increases as follows based on the increased battery capacity. SR AWD from 211 to 217 miles.

SR RWD from 230 to 237 miles.

ER AWD from 270 miles to 279 miles.

ER RWD from 300 miles to 310 miles.

CA RT 1 RWD from 305 miles to 315 miles."

Those estimates aren’t huge increases, but any increase is nice. Real-world range testing could show more of a driving range increase, but we will have to wait until later this year to find out because 2022 Mach-E production doesn’t start until late November.

The California Route 1 model will be available with all-wheel drive and will come standard with heated front seats and a heated steering wheel for 2022.

Lastly, a new optional appearance package called Ice White is new to the EV for 2022. The package includes:

Exterior - 19” Machined-Face Aluminum Wheels with Oxford White-Painted Pockets, Star White Metallic Tri-Coat Exterior Sideview Mirror Caps, Star White Metallic Tri-Coat Paint, Star White-Painted Wheellip Moldings, Unique Oxford White Front Door Badging, Unique Oxford White Pony Badges

Interior - Gloss White Dashboard insert, Light Space Gray Door Armrests, Light Space Gray Dual Center Armrest, Light Space Gray Seats, Unique Oxford White Steering Wheel Pony Badge

Click below to view the entire order guide:

