According to a recent article published by Electrek, Tesla has informed its employees that a new lottery will begin. The goal is to encourage workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The report points out that while there are multiple prizes, the biggest incentive is $10,000.

Reportedly, Tesla will award $10,000 per month from now until the end of 2021. In addition, people who are vaccinated and participating in the lottery could win other prizes if they're not lucky enough to get the large cash bonus.

This is nothing new, and it may come as a surprise to some people that Tesla didn't put it into place sooner. Multiple companies are offering various incentives to encourage people to get the vaccine. Moreover, state and local areas have initiated "lotteries" of their own for the same reason.

Electrek obtained information about the potential lottery from "sources familiar with the matter." While it could be a rumor, the publication seems to have easy access to someone on the inside at Tesla. There's really no reason the site couldn't reach out to a Tesla employee to confirm the news.

Based on the details from the anonymous sources, Tesla will run the lottery in October, November, and December of 2021. Employees must upload their official vaccine card to be eligible.

Aside from the $10,000 prize, Tesla is reportedly offering a $5,000 prize, a trip, and a $50 credit to use at the Tesla shop. The $50 will be awarded to 100 Tesla employees each month.

Tesla was under scrutiny at the beginning of the pandemic for keeping its factory open despite warnings. It eventually closed for a time, though CEO Elon Musk made it clear he wasn't happy about the situation, and neither was anybody else.

More recently, Musk took to Twitter to share that he supports vaccines, and especially COVID vaccines. He wrote:

"To be clear, I do support vaccines in general & covid vaccines specifically. The science is unequivocal."

Musk also added that allergic reactions only happen in very rare cases, and they can be easily "addressed with an EpiPen."