Hyundai reports a 2.7% year-over-year decrease of its global car sales - to 298,194 - in August (on the manufacturer level). Meanwhile, the plug-in segment more than doubled.

The company sold a total of 14,356 plug-ins (up 114% year-over-year), which is 4.8% of the total volume (a new record share).

The current Hyundai sales report is the most comprehensive that we ever had, as it includes sales from the plant in Europe (the biggest change that concerns the Kona Electric and Tucson PHEV), and plants in China and India (both small numbers). Previously we were unfortunately lacking those data and results were basically limited to Hyundai South Korea operation (local sales and export).

Both all-electric (BEV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) sales grow fast (PHEVs are booming actually), while the hydrogen fuel cell vehicles (FCVs) are slightly down.

Sales by powertrain type:

BEVs: 10,311 (up 75%)

(up 75%) PHEVs: 4,045 (up 399%)

(up 399%) Total plug-ins: 14,356 (up 114%)

(up 114%) FCVs: 610 (down 10%)

Hyundai plug-in electric car sales – August 2021

So far this year, Hyundai reports sales of over 94,000 plug-in car sales (up 36% year-over-year), which represents 3.6% of the total volume.

Sales by powertrain type year-to-date:

BEVs: 68,663 (up 11%)

(up 11%) PHEVs: 25,531 (up 260%)

(up 260%) Total plug-ins: 94,194 (up 36%)

(up 36%) FCVs: 6,331 (up 33%)

Model results

The stats for individual models reveal that the top-selling model is the Hyundai Ioniq 5 (6,706), followed by the Hyundai Kona Electric (3,113) and the Hyundai Tucson PHEV (2,546).

The next couple of months will tell whether Hyundai is able to return and exceed the previous level of 8,000 Ioniq 5 per month.

Model results last month (and year-to-date):

3,337 of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 were sold in its home market, while the remaining 3,369 were exported.

The hydrogen fuel cell model — NEXO — noted 610 sales (6,331 YTD), mostly in South Korea (556 and 5,462 YTD).

We noted also 143 Genesis G80 BEVs (192 YTD).