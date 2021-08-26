Cupra, the new electrified performance sub-brand of VW-owned Spanish manufacturer Seat, has just released the first teaser of what it says will eventually morph into an urban performance car. We hope it’s not going to be yet another aggressive looking but average driving crossover and judging by the teaser, it looks like a hot hatch.

The production model will be launched in 2025, but before then we will first be shown the Cupra UrbanRebel Concept that will debut at the IAA 2021 that we will be attending this year in Munich, Germany and we will be bringing you live videos and photos from the venue.

So far, we’ve only had a mostly obscured look at the study’s rear end (in the opening photo posted above), but we’re already excited at the prospect of a real, hardcore performance electric car.

Gallery: Cupra UrbanRebel Concept Teaser

3 Photos

It actually reminds us of the concept that previewed the Honda Civic Type R from two generations ago, the FK2. That also had LED lights that extended all the way onto the massive rear wing, but they unfortunately didn’t make production in the Honda, as cool as that would have looked, so we hope Cupra will bring this illuminated spoiler into production.

In the teaser video, we get to see the side of the vehicle very briefly, and it appears to be a two door that is quite low and sporty, definitely not a crossover.

Before the 2025 launch of the model teased by the UrbanRebel Concept, Cupra still has to launch the Born, its interpretation of the Volkswagen ID.3, which is expected to enter production (alongside the ID.3) at the VW Group’s assembly plant in Zwickau.