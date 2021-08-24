Every fourth new passenger car registered in the Netherlands last month was rechargeable, making it one of the top EV markets in Europe.

The total number is 6,703, probably around 18% above the 2020 result. While the overall plug-in share stands at 25%, all-electric cars specifically score 16% or more than one in six new cars.

Plug-in electric car sales in the Netherlands – July 2021

The total number of registrations so far this year amounted to 38,787. The average market share of plug-in vehicles is 21% (including 11% all-electric cars).

Model rank

An interesting thing is that the aging Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) continues to be one of the top selling cars, despite so many new contenders.

The South Korean model saw 762 registrations in July and strengthened its second position year-to-date. Good results were also noted by the Ford Mustang Mach-E (644) and Skoda Enyaq iV (470).

The all-new Hyundai Ioniq 5 got 96 registrations, ranking 14th among plug-ins.

Let's take a look at the top selling plug-ins for the month:

Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 762 Ford Mustang Mach-E - 644 Skoda Enyaq iV - 470 Volvo XC40 PHEV - 264 Volkswagen ID.4 - 240 Ford Kuga PHEV - 233 Nissan LEAF - 185 Lynk & Co 01 PHEV - 173 Mercedes-Benz EQA - 166 BMW iX3 - 165

Top 10 year-to-date:

Skoda Enyaq iV - 2,557 Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 2,405 Volvo XC40 PHEV - 2,158 Ford Mustang Mach-E - 1,655 Ford Kuga PHEV - 1,614 Volkswagen ID.4 - 1,515 Volvo XC40 Recharge - 999 Tesla Model 3 - 965 BMW iX3 - 937 BMW X5 PHEV - 869

As we can see, the Tesla Model 3 is relatively down on the list; the Volkswagen ID.3 not even makes it to the top 20 YTD. That's interesting because we're talking about the two best-selling electric cars in 2020. It's really strange to see the Volkswagen ID.3 at almost 11,000 units in 2020 and not even 500 in the first seven months of 2021. The Model 3 was at almost 8,400, while now is still below 1,000.

A lot might change in the second part of the year, including the arrival of the made-in-China Tesla Model Y.