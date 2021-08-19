In July, new passenger car registrations in Germany decreased by 25% year-over-year to 236,393, but the plug-in segment continues to expand.

The total number of new passenger plug-in electric cars amounted to 55,618, which is 55% more than a year ago and enough to maintain a high market share of over 23% for the third consecutive month.

This time, plug-in hybrids were selling better than all-electric cars.

Results by type:

BEVs: 25,464 – up 52% at 10.8% market share

– up 52% at 10.8% market share PHEVs: 30,154 – up 58% at 12.8% market share

– up 58% at 12.8% market share Total: 55,618 – up 55% at 23.5% market share

Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany – July 2021

Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany – YTD

So far this year, more than 367,000 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in Germany, which is 184% more than a year ago. It's the largest plug-in market in Europe.

New registrations year-to-date:

BEVs: 174,180 – up 185% at 10.7% market share

– up 185% at 10.7% market share PHEVs: 193,725 – up 182% at 11.9% market share

– up 182% at 11.9% market share Total: 367,905 – up 184% at 22.6% market share

Sales of brands/models

The top brands in terms of plug-in electric car sales last month were: Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and BMW. Volkswagen is also the #1 in terms of BEV sales.

Brands that recorded the highest number of plug-in car registrations (at least 1,000) were:

Volkswagen: 9,114 - 5,801 BEVs and 3,313 PHEVs

- 5,801 BEVs and 3,313 PHEVs Mercedes-Benz: 7,164 - 1,416 BEVs and 5,748 PHEVs

- 1,416 BEVs and 5,748 PHEVs Audi: 5,117 - 914 BEVs and 4,203 PHEVs

- 914 BEVs and 4,203 PHEVs BMW: 4,353 - 1,264 BEVs and 3,089 PHEVs

- 1,264 BEVs and 3,089 PHEVs Hyundai: 3,385 - 2,377 BEVs and 1,008 PHEVs

- 2,377 BEVs and 1,008 PHEVs SEAT: 3,328 - 510 BEVs and 2,818 PHEVs

- 510 BEVs and 2,818 PHEVs Skoda: 2,540 - 1,439 BEVs and 1,101 PHEVs

- 1,439 BEVs and 1,101 PHEVs Ford: 2,365 - 440 BEVs and 1,925 PHEVs

- 440 BEVs and 1,925 PHEVs Renault: 2,289 - 1,803 BEVs and 486 PHEVs

- 1,803 BEVs and 486 PHEVs Opel: 2,079 - 1,621 BEVs and 458 PHEVs

- 1,621 BEVs and 458 PHEVs Kia: 1,779 - 681 BEVs and 1,098 PHEVs

- 681 BEVs and 1,098 PHEVs Volvo: 1,539 - 95 BEVs and 1,444 PHEVs

- 95 BEVs and 1,444 PHEVs Fiat: 1,342 - 1,342 BEVs

- 1,342 BEVs Peugeot: 1,327 - 1,049 BEVs and 278 PHEVs

- 1,049 BEVs and 278 PHEVs Mitsubishi: 1,275 - 1,275 PHEVs

- 1,275 PHEVs smart: 1,262 - 1,262 BEVs

- 1,262 BEVs MINI: 1,055 - 841 BEVs and 214 PHEVs

The top-selling electric models in Germany last month were Volkswagen e-up! (2,556) and Volkswagen ID.3 (2,180), followed by Renault ZOE (1,320), Hyundai Kona Electric (1,267) and Fiat 500 electric (1,256). Interestingly, the Skoda Enyaq iV (1,198) beat the Volkswagen ID.4 (1,036).

The top plug-in hybrid model for the month was the Ford Kuga PHEV (Ford Escape PHEV in the U.S.) with 1,764 units.

The top all-electric models year-to-date:

Volkswagen e-up! - 2,556 (18,027 YTD)

Volkswagen ID.3 - 2,180 (15,095 YTD)

Tesla Model 3 - 489 (14,208 YTD)

Hyundai Kona Electric - 1,267 (11,226 YTD)

Renault ZOE - 1,320 (10,642 YTD)

smart fortwo EQ - 790 (9,609 YTD)

Volkswagen ID.4 - 1,036 (6,914 YTD)

Noteworthy is 831 registrations of the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

The top plug-in hybrid year-to-date is the Volkswagen Golf PHEV (12,224 YTD), ahead of the Ford Kuga PHEV (10,252 YTD).

Official stats: