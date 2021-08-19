The global xEV (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs) battery market continues to expand at a very high speed.

According to SNE Research, the total battery capacity installed in xEVs registered in June amounted to 23.8 GWh, which is 148% more than a year ago and a few GWh more than in May.

SNE Research reports only battery capacity deployed in new passenger cars (buses and trucks are excluded).



The two biggest players in the market are CATL with 6.6 GWh (up 295%) and LG Chem's LG Energy Solution with 6.3 GWh (up 134%). Those two manufacturers account for more than a half (54.2%) of all xEV batteries deployed globally.

Panasonic is third with 4.0 GWh and a 17% share, but its rate of growth of nearly 54% is significantly below industry average.

Noteworthy is the high expansion rate of BYD, which is up 395% to 1.6 GWh.

Global EV Battery Shipment - June 2021:

CATL - 6.6 GWh (up 295%) with 27.8% share LG Chem's LG Energy Solution - 6.3 GWh (up 134%) with 26.4% share Panasonic - 4.0 GWh (up 54%) with 17.0% share BYD - 1.6 GWh (up 395%) with 6.7% share SK Innovation - 1.2 GWh (up 170%) with 5.2% share Samsung SDI - 1.2 GWh (up 113%) with 4.9% share CALB - 0.6 GWh (up 134%) with 2.7% share Guoxuan - 0.4 GWh (up 135%) with 1.6% share Envision AESC - 0.3 GWh (up 32%) with 1.3% share PEVE - 0.2 GWh (up 23%) with 0.9% share

other - 1.3 GWh (up 195%) with 5.4% share

Total - 23.8 GWh (up 148%)

Global EV Battery Shipment - January-June 2021:

During the first six months of the year, over 105 GWh of xEV batteries were deployed globally, which is 163% more than a year ago.

With 28.4 GWh (up 295% year-over-year), CATL was the top xEV battery manufacturer in the first half of this year. However, LG Energy Solution is not far behind with 27.9 GWh (up 170%).

Third on the list is Panasonic, but both the volume and growth rate—17.1 GWh (up 69%)—are significantly lower than in the case of CATL and LG Energy Solution.