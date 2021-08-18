Preparation for Model Y production at Tesla’s Gigafactory Texas has gained momentum lately. A few images from inside Giga Texas have leaked via a local observer, Joe Tegtmeyer. These images show that a test vehicle production line is now functional at Tesla's giant car manufacturing plant in Texas.

Above: Tesla Model Y body frame on the test vehicle production line at Giga Texas from early July 2021 (Source: Above: Tesla Model Y body frame on the test vehicle production line at Giga Texas from early July 2021 (Source: Joe Tegtmeyer / Twitter

Recently, Joe got a tip from one of his sources that Giga Texas will roll out its first test and calibration Tesla Model Y electric SUV. The following image Joe sourced from Tesla’s vehicle plant in Austin is from early August. This image shows that a couple of Model Y test vehicle body frames are in line at the body shop.

If we closely look at the image above, we see that the Model Y frame outside the body shop has a primer coat applied to it. But the frame inside the body shop is still metal, probably en route to get a primer applied to it next.

Above: Tesla Model Y body frame on the test vehicle production line at Giga Texas from early July 2021 (Source: Above: Tesla Model Y body frame on the test vehicle production line at Giga Texas from early July 2021 (Source: Joe Tegtmeyer / Twitter

Another image (see above), which was taken in early July, also shows a Model Y body frame with the primer coat. Looks like there are several frames in this early batch getting the primer applied one by one.

There is also a lot of activity going on outside Tesla's Texas Gigafactory. Tesla is constructing a test track at Giga Texas as well. In the near future, we will (likely) be witnessing a Cybertruck (or two) racing around the test track.

In his latest drone flyover video from Giga Texas, Joe created the following infographic of the factory using Google Maps satellite view. He marked the entire area, sub-areas, and current building on the map with specific areas covered by each facility like the Model Y factory, the battery cathode plant, and more.

Above: Locations and area in acres and hectares of each facility, factory, and buildings currently being worked on and/or allocated at Gigafactory Texas. Phase I = Tesla Model Y factory (Source: Joe Tegtmeyer / YouTube)

This is a helpful image to understand the location of each facility and building inside the automaker’s huge Gigafactory in Austin, TX.

===

Written by: Iqtidar Ali. An earlier version of this article was originally published via Tesla Oracle and CleanTechnica. Revised update edited by EVANNEX.