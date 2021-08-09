Ferrari is not afraid of Europe's 2035 combustion engine ban, its CEO revealed last week, and as it turns out, you can already buy an all-electric car sporting the iconic Prancing Horse badge.

It’s called the Testa Rossa J and it’s a 75% scale replica of a renowned classic, the 1957 250 Testa Rossa, one of Ferrari’s most iconic and successful race cars.

The accurate reproduction will be built in a limited run of just 299 vehicles by The Little Car Company, a firm specializing in the production of junior cars. Mind you, despite being an outsourced project, Ferrari says it has led every aspect of development.

Ferrari says its Styling Center in Maranello oversaw the proportions and liveries, while the carmaker’s Classiche department offered the original design drawings that were scanned and digitally recreated to build the chassis and other components.

Gallery: Ferrari Testa Rossa J Electric Scale Replica

12 Photos

“The Ferrari Testa Rossa J is a special project that gives Ferrari enthusiasts of all ages the opportunity to experience the thrill of driving an automotive legend.”

Actually, not everyone can enjoy it, as it’s designed to be driven by anyone over 14 years of age and is not homologated for road use. Then there’s the issue of pricing, which starts at €93,000 ($109,400) before taxes, shipping, and optional features.

That’s not a lot for a Ferrari, but it’s obviously big money for a 75% scale replica powered by a 4 kW (5.3 hp) electric motor.

The motor sources energy from three batteries positioned at the front of the car, providing up to 90 kilometers (56 miles) of range depending on driving style. Access to the batteries is made through the front hood, while the charging port is located where the fuel cap is on the original car.

There’s even a “Manettino” dial to select between four driving modes. For rookies, there’s Novice mode that restricts power to 1 kW (1.3 hp) and caps speed at 20 km/h (12.4 mph); this model also offers the ability to remotely disable the car from a distance with a key fob.

Comfort mode “unleashes” all 4 kilowatts of power but limits speed to 45 km/h (28 mph), while Sport and Race modes enable speeds of more than 60 km/h (37 mph).

Now, there’s a lot to talk about when it comes to how accurate this replica is. Suffice to say the bodywork is constructed from hand-beaten aluminum (the same process employed with the 250 Testa Rossa), the steering and suspension geometry are the same as the original to enable authentic handling, while the interior is a faithful reproduction, too.

Mind you, there are some modern touches involved as well. Those include the paint, remastered and repurposed classic dials, F8 Tributo pedals, Bilstein coilover dampers and custom springs, and Brembo disc brakes replacing the original drum system.