Check out some of this week's top EV headlines below or get the full scoop here. At the very least, you’ll be the smartest person at the (remote) water cooler when it comes to major headlines in the industry and at best, you’ll win one of our free prizes!

Bio: John is the COO at EPG, a company focused on helping electric and autonomous vehicle companies hire the best talent. In addition to these services, EPG puts out an informative weekly newsletter that is cleverly titled Electric and Autonomous Weekly. You can sign up for the newsletter here.

EV Sales Continue to Climb

BEV sales in the US jumped 254.9% in Q2 2021 versus the same time frame in 2020. Tesla dominated the EV market with 64% of the EV segment, but their overall market share from 71% in Q1 continues to shrink as more EVs come to market. The race to be the first mass-produced electric truck on the market also continues to heat up. Ford claims to have received 100,000 reservations for the F-150 Lightning electric truck.

Teamwork Makes the Dream Work

Hyundai and LG are teaming up to make the EV battery production dream work by committing to build a $1.1 billion battery plant in Indonesia. The joint venture will break ground this year with production starting in 2024. The two expect 10 gigawatt hours of battery cells out of the facility, which will be big enough to build 150,000 battery electric vehicles.

Look! It’s a Movie Theatre! It’s a Hotel! It’s a... Car!

Who needs a hotel room when you have an XPeng P5? The chinese based startup released details about the P5 recently which includes six versions each with varying features. The range for the entry level model is around 286 miles and rises to around 373 miles with the top of the line model. Outside of the autonomous driving assistance, one of the more unique features is the fully reclinable front seats that turn into a bed and the eight built in speakers that bring the move action to your back seat. The other best part? The P5 starts at only $24k.

There’s a First Time for Everything

Magment, Purdue University, and Indiana DOT are teaming up to build the first concrete highway with wireless EV charging technology built in. The first phase includes testing a small stretch of road on Purdue’s campus. If successful, they will move to phase two, in which a quarter mile of road would be tested at a to be determined location in Indiana to see if the system can maintain 200kW of power. Phase three involves testing a section of public road.

Want these stories and more directly in your inbox every Thursday? Sign up now! And did we mention free prizes?!