People are still submitting reservations for the Tesla Cybertruck at a remarkable rate almost two years after the electric pickup’s public unveiling.

Last week alone, Tesla has received more than 17,000 orders for the Cybertruck, bringing the total to more than 1.25 million with only months remaining until the start of production. That means that around 250,000 pre-orders have been placed since May 2021, when the reservation spreadsheet exceeded the 1 million-mark.

According to data coming from an online reservation tracker created by fans, the Tesla Cybertruck has unofficially racked up 1,256,487 pre-orders so far. Should they materialize into firm orders, Tesla would pocket a whopping $79 billion in revenue.

Gallery: Tesla Cybertruck

44 Photos

Unsurprisingly, such a high number of orders would also make the Cybertruck the leader of the electric pickup truck segment. However, some rivals have amassed impressive reservation figures as well. Ford’s F-150 Lightning, for example, has reached 120,000 pre-orders only two and a half months after its unveiling.

Back to the Cybertruck, the same unofficial source reveals that around 48% of the total reservations are for the Cybertruck’s Dual Motor configuration, while the least popular model is the Single Motor with only about 7% of the combined pre-orders.

As it turns out, Elon Musk has no reason to fear the Cybertruck could flop. However, such a high number of reservations likely means that holders will have to be very patient to take delivery of their Tesla electric pickups.

Any production delays would obviously make matters worse. Tesla recently announced that Giga Texas, the plant that will build the Cybertruck, will start making the Model Y crossover first. There’s no firm production start date for the Cybertruck yet, although Elon Musk previously said that low-volume manufacturing would begin before the end of this year, followed by mass production in 2022.