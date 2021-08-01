The plug-in hybrid version of Mercedes’ new long-wheelbase S-Class has gone on sale in the UK with prices starting at almost £105,000. The extended super-saloon comes with a 3-litre petrol engine and an electric motor, while the 28.6 kWh battery allows it to cover up to 63 miles on electrical power alone.

The new model, known as the S 580 e L, offers a total of 362 bhp from its two motors, which is fed to the rear wheels via a nine-speed automatic gearbox. Despite that power, the official economy figures suggest it will return up to 353.1 mpg.

Perhaps more importantly for company car drivers, the figures show it will emit just 18 g of carbon dioxide for every kilometre travelled. And charging the battery takes just under four hours from a 7.4 kW home wallbox charger, while charging from 10-80 percent from a DC rapid charger takes around 30 minutes.

Alongside that powertrain, Mercedes is offering S 580 e L customers a choice of three different trim levels. The ‘standard’ option is the AMG Line Premium model, which has a £104,490 asking price.

For that money, you get 20-inch alloy wheels, a Burmester 3D surround-sound system and a panoramic sliding sunroof. The car also comes with a 12.3-inch digital instrument display, a 12.8-inch touchscreen and a remote parking package with a 360-degree manoeuvring camera. Electrically adjustable rear seats with memory functions and climatised outer rear seats round out the kit list.

If you have £109,385 to spend, you can have the AMG Line Premium Plus. That model comes with an augmented reality head-up display, 21-inch alloy wheels and a heated front centre armrest. This mid-range model also comes with heated front and rear door armrests, plus a heated steering wheel and windscreen. So-called ‘climatised’ front seats with heating and ventilation join luxury head restraints and upgraded headlights.

Finally, the range is capped by the £113,880 AMG Line Premium Plus Executive model, which comes with a seven-inch rear tablet for passengers in the back. The car also includes electric sun blinds in the rear window and doors, as well as a chauffeur package with a foldable and removable head restraint on the front passenger seat and the ability to move the passenger seat from the rear. Similarly, there’s an electrically extendable footrest behind the seat, while the driver gets double sun visors with a pivoting section.

The new S 580 e L is available to order now, but customers will have to wait until the tail end of this year before their cars arrive.