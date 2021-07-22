Today’s detailed video presentation of Mercedes-Benz’s electrification strategy included details about two of the automaker’s sub-brands going electric. We’re talking about Mercedes-Maybach and Mercedes-Benz G-Class—yes, the G-Wagen has been promoted to a sub-brand recently.

Taking them one at a time, we now know that the coveted Maybach badge will be applied to the EQS SUV, making it the first Mercedes electric SUV to get this honor. “You can look forward to a top-notch EQS SUV version of Mercedes-Maybach, for example,” said Mercedes-Benz Marketing & Sales boss Britta Seeger during the presentation.

As she said that the screen showed a teaser image of the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV. Seen from the rear, the all-electric luxury SUV displays Maybach’s typical two-tone paintwork (burgundy red bodywork with black pillars and roof in this instance), sleek horizontal LED taillights that seem to stretch the entire width of the tailgate, and the obligatory Mercedes-Maybach badge on the D-pillar.

No other details were offered about the Maybach EQS SUV, but it’s safe to say it will share the Electric Vehicle Architecture (EVA) with the regular EQS SUV as well as EQS and EQE sedans. We can also expect it to get the very best Mercedes has to offer in terms of luxury amenities, connectivity, and all-electric drivetrains.

Moving on, Seeger also brought the news that the G-Class will become electric from 2024. “In 2024, we will launch our full-electric G-Class as well. It will continue the great story of our G series,” she said. While she didn’t reveal how the model will be named, we already know that Mercedes has filed a trademark application for EQG 560 and EQG 580.

Since the electric G-Class will arrive in 2024, it won’t use one of the three electric-only platforms Mercedes said it would launch in 2025 (MB.EA, AMG.EA, and VAN.EA). It’s unclear if Mercedes will electrify the regular G-Wagen’s platform or adapt the EVA architecture for off-road use.

Until the battery-powered G-Class arrives, you can look forward to an array of all-electric Mercedes models. 2021 will bring the EQA, EQB, EQS, and EQE to market, with the EQE and EQS SUVs following in 2022.