What happens when you drag race two older used EVs? How do they compare to the acceleration of the latest high-performance electric cars, such as the Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model S Plaid? The Fast Lane Car has a bit of goofy fun in this unique EV drag racing video.

It's essentially inevitable, whenever we – or virtually anyone else – talk about electric cars, Tesla comes up. We can try to avoid talking about Tesla, but in the end, it seems Tesla almost makes that impossible. If the company makes sure to be "the best" at the topics people are talking about, it will continue to come up in most EV-related conversations.

Sure, Tesla has issues with quality control and other quirks, and people are certainly talking about those topics. However, it doesn't seem like very many people are putting as much weight on fit and finish as they are on range, acceleration, and cutting-edge tech features.

Tesla is far from perfect, but when it comes to the things the automaker does well, it does them very well. It comes as no surprise Tesla has built the quickest EV to date, as well as the quickest production car of all time. However, with that said, it's important to remind folks that almost every electric car is quick. If more people had the opportunity to drive an EV, it's almost certain that more folks would want to buy an EV.

Take a trip to local dealerships and drive some older used EVs. You'll likely be quite surprised at how much instant torque they churn out, and how well they accelerate. It doesn't have to be a Tesla to wow you with its performance.

Take the 2014 Chevy Spark EV or 2016 Nissan LEAF for example. Both are arguably better performers than any comparable gas-powered cars, especially as daily drivers. They scoot to the speed limit instantly, they have a boost of eager acceleration on tap even at higher speeds, and their acceleration is smooth and quiet.

Just about every person we've convinced to take a drive in an EV has been shocked at how much they loved its driving dynamics. and more often than not, the electric car wasn't a Tesla. Check out the entertaining video above to watch the Spark race the Leaf, along with some other surprises.