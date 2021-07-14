The German carmaker has turned to long-distance driving expert Rainer Zietlow and driving partner Derek Collins to take the ID.4 electric SUV on a route that will crisscross the United States, on a mission to visit more than 600 Volkswagen dealers in 48 states.

The counterclockwise loop of the country will start and end in Herndon, Virginia, at Volkswagen America’s headquarters. The route will take the ID.4 from the East Coast to the West Coast in the north and via the south back to the starting point in Herndon.

As part of the journey, the duo will stop at more than 200 Electrify America stations. That’s a key component of the route, as Volkswagen is out to prove that the ID.4 can be used anywhere in the United States, thanks to the car’s capability and the breadth of the charging network.

Gallery: VW ID.4 Cross-Country, 48-State Drive To Reach 600 US Dealers

13 Photos

Zietlow and Collins see the ID.4 as well suited for the challenge, thanks to its EPA-estimated range of 250 miles (402 km) in ID.4 1st Edition and Pro S rear-wheel-drive models. Furthermore, its DC fast charging capability (at a maximum power of 125 kW) will come in handy as it allows the battery pack to recharge from 5 percent to 80 percent capacity in 38 minutes at a public DC fast charger.

“The VW ID.4 is designed to bring electric vehicles to the mainstream. It is more than suited for a long-distance drive with space for plenty of gear and the technology that compact SUV buyers want.” Rainer Zietlow, long-distance driving expert

Electrify America has the nation’s largest open DC fast-charging network with more than 635 charging stations and more than 2,700 individual DC fast chargers. By the end of 2021, Electrify America plans to have a total of 800 charging stations and about 3,500 DC fast chargers open or under development.

Zietlow has completed 17 long-distance projects on all continents since 2005, all in Volkswagen vehicles. This will be only his second long-distance drive in an all-electric vehicle, though.

The duo will chronicle the event at vwid4-usatour.com. A live map allows visitors to the website to monitor the location of the ID.4 in real-time, with the team also posting photos and videos to document the adventure.