While there aren't that many Tesla Solar Roofs in the wild, we're starting to see more installations and reports. As you'll see in the video above, this particular Tesla Solar Roof was pelted by baseball-sized hail in Texas, which caused plenty of damage to the area. However, what's most interesting is how the unique solar roof tiles held up.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is currently testifying in the SolarCity trial, aiming to prove that Tesla Energy will eventually be a major part of the brand's future. It comes as no surprise that stories about Tesla's solar and battery storage products are coming to the forefront.

Tesla has many future plans on its plate, but it's under a myriad of constraints. What was once a tiny company with a single factory is now becoming a global automaker. With that said, interest in Tesla has grown much quicker than the company can possibly keep up with. This means it has tabled most of its future products and projects in order to just barely get by with its current products.

It comes as no surprise that Tesla has faced delays related to most of its future efforts. Musk has touted Tesla Energy, the company's solar products, solar roof, and battery storage units for some time. However, it seems not much is materializing, which is the primary reason he's forced to testify in the trial.

At any rate, in the midst of the chaos surrounding the SolarCity situation, Electrek happened upon the video above, which is the first of its kind we've seen. Similar to the situation surrounding any "new" company or new product, people are curious about reliability and longevity. This topic comes into play related to Tesla's vehicles on a regular basis. Sure, they're quick, packed with tech, and they have plenty of range, but will they stand the test of time?

The same question likely haunts folks considering a Tesla Solar Roof. Since there are so few examples in the wild, and none have been in place for a significant amount of time, how are people to know if they'll hold up?

Tesla's solar tiles are made out of glass, so some might assume they'll shatter under the worst conditions. However, Tesla says they're three times stronger than standard roof tiles. Tesla made similar claims about the Cybertruck's windows, which were proven wrong at the electric pickup truck's reveal event.

With that said, while the video above points to a single case, it seems Tesla's claims about the solar tile durability may be accurate. Check out the video and decide for yourself. Then, share your takeaways in the comment section below.