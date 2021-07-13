Peugeot announced that with the addition of two new plug-in hybrid versions of the Peugeot 308, the brand's lineup will be electrified by 70% by the end of this year.

Peugeot defines electrification as the availability of at least one all-electric or plug-in hybrid version of a particular model.

The goal for 2023 is 85% and for 2025 is 100%. In the case of commercial vehicles, it will be even sooner - 100% in 2021.

Let's take a look at the lineup for 2021:

The latest plug-in hybrid models are 308 saloon and SW estate versions: 308 PHEV and 308SW PHEV. They will be equipped with a 12.4 kWh battery for 36-37 miles of WLTP all-electric range.

The French manufacturer prepared two powertrain options:

Peugeot 308 Hybrid 225 e-EAT8

up to 36 miles (58 km) of WLTP all-electric range

12.4 kWh

system output of up to 225 bhp

a 180 bhp PureTech engine (132 kW) and an 81kW electric motor, coupled with the 8-speed e-EAT8 gearbox

Peugeot 308 Hybrid 180 e-EAT8

up to 37 miles (60 km) of WLTP all-electric range

12.4 kWh

system output of up to 180 bhp

a 150hp (110kW) PureTech engine and an 81kW electric motor, coupled with the 8-speed e-EAT8 gearbox

The lineup so far includes only two all-electric passenger models - Peugeot e-208 and Peugeot e-2008, but Peugeot's BEV van lineup is pretty strong with three models.

"The success of PEUGEOT’s new electric and plug-in hybrid range has allowed it to become the second best-selling generalist automotive brand in Europe in the first five months of 2021 and is already the third best-selling generalist brand in Europe for electrified vehicles this year. PEUGEOT’s e-208 and e-2008 models stand in second place in their respective Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) segments."

Linda Jackson, CEO of PEUGEOT, said: