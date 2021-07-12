The new ‘mind of car’ feature announced by Tesla’s Elon Musk for the recently released Version 9 of the manufacturer’s Full Self-Driving Beta allows occupants to see what the vehicle ‘sees’ in real time as the system is enabled. Musk listed it under ‘driving visualization improvements’ and what it does is show clearer and more detailed information about the vehicle’s surroundings as it drives itself along.

In the Model S and Model X, that come with a separate driver’s display, mind of car will be shown on that screen instead of the main central one; in the Model 3 and Model Y, you get the same information on the driver's side of the central screen. As always, Tesla has a disclaimer about using FSD, even in its most recent and advanced iteration, because it’s still a beta; the Version 9 release notes state that

Full Self-Driving is in early limited access Beta and must be used with additional caution. It may do the wrong thing at the worst time, so you must always keep your hands on the wheel and pay extra attention to the road. Do not become complacent. When Full Self-Driving is enabled, your vehicle will make lane changes off highway, select forks to follow your navigation route, navigate around other vehicles and objects, and make left and right turns. Use Full Self-Driving in limited Beta only if you pay constant attention to the road, and be prepared to act immediately, especially around blind corners, crossing intersections, and in narrow driving situations.

Regarding the mind of car feature, Tesla says it is an upgraded version of the driving visualization screen that previous versions had. However, it now contains more information, is clearer to understand and more stable. The manufacturer says that

The driving visualization has been improved to better support Full Self-Driving capabilities. When Full Self-driving is engaged, the instrument panel will display an expanded visualization to show additional surrounding information. The apps on the left and right side of the instrument panel will be temporarily dismissed and the driving speed, Autopilot availability, Autopilot set speed, and detected speed will move to the bottom of the instrument panel.

If you want to see it in action, check out some of the videos we embedded into this article. FSD V9 was only rolled on Saturday, July 10, so many are still testing it and have yet to post their impressions about the new version.