NIO announced during its first NIO Power Day in Shanghai a massive plan to expand battery swap station deployment - NIO Power 2025.

The Chinese manufacturer already has a network of 301 NIO Power Swap stations, 204 Power Charger fast-charging stations and 382 destination charging stations in China. The swap stations cumulatively were used 2.9 million times (over 9,600 per station on average).

By the end of this year, the number of stations is expected to increase to over 700, which is a substantial increase compared to the previous target of 500.

4,000 stations by the end of 2025 and open standard

Then, the company intends to add some 600 units a year (2022-2025), which will result in some 3,000 units in total. With an additional 1,000 or so outside China, the total number will be 4,000 by the end of 2025.

"To provide a better power service experience to its rapidly growing user base, NIO will further expand NIO Power’s charging and swapping network. This year, NIO has raised its target of having over 700 instead of 500 battery swap stations installed by year end. From 2022 to 2025, NIO commits to installing 600 new battery swap stations in China. By the end of 2025, NIO will have more than 4,000 NIO battery swap stations worldwide with around 1,000 outside of China."

One of the most interesting things is that the NIO's charging and swapping system will be fully available for other manufacturers if they are willing to join (of course, it would require making their cars compatible).

"Meanwhile, NIO announced to make NIO Power's charging and swapping system and BaaS (Battery-as-a-Service) fully available to the industry in order to share its achievements with the automotive industry and smart electric vehicle users."

NIO explains that in 2025, 90% of its users will be living less than 3 km away of a battery swap station, compared to 29% today.

The company recently announced that both, the NIO Power Swap and charging equipment acquired CE & TÜV certifications and departed for Norway, which is the first European export market for NIO. The first swap station to be launched in 2022. We guess that other markets will follow.

"NIO is to build up its complete power service system in Norway. This year, its charging map for Europe and first four Power Swap Stations will be up and running. In 2022, NIO will build battery swap stations in five cities of Norway.

NIO Power Swap and charging equipment shipment to Europe The first NIO Power Swap Station 2.0 starts operation in Beijing

NIO Power Swap stations

NIO currently installs the second-generation Power Swap Station 2.0 introduced in April, which can deliver up to 312 battery swaps per day (24 hours).

Let's take a look at a few videos about the Power Swap Station 2.0: