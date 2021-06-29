Porsche will launch a fully-electric SUV next year or in 2023 and even though it won’t be mechanically related to the next-gen Macan, it is believed it too will bear the same name. It will also have a slightly more daring fastback body style (although Porsche won’t actually sell it as a coupe-SUV) and it is also expected to offer superior range than today’s Taycan sedan.

We’ve been seeing spy photos of it for months now, but this latest batch of shots sent to us by our spies finally give us a first glimpse inside the electric Macan. And none of what we got to see was surprising - it features a curved driver’s display that appears similar to the Taycan’s, the center console is very similar in design, as are the secondary climate control screen and the infotainment screens (the prototype also appeared to have augmented reality for the navigation).

Just like in the Taycan, the digital gauge cluster is located in a recess in the dash, but the steering wheel appeared to be angled upward more than in the sedan too - it’s very similar in terms of overall architecture but more SUV-like. The prototype also appeared to have a small transmission selector placed high on the dash, within easy reach of the driver’s right hand and quite close to the steering wheel.

Porsche will obviously want to keep the two models looking very similar, which will still be the case for the exterior. However, the interior expect will be quite different - the dashboard will be completely different in the Macan ICE, much closer in its design to the current model's.

The plan is to sell the two models side by side for at least another five years after they are launched, but Porsche does want to switch to a fully-electric range of models (except for its sports car range) as soon as possible - the manufacturer expects that up to 40 percent of the cars it will sell five years from now will be pure EVs.

