If you enjoy driving sports cars but don’t have six-figure budgets to spend on your desired set of wheels, then you surely know about and appreciate the Honda S2000. It didn’t have a lot of power, but it handled great, it looked pretty good and it was just a joy to drive.

Part of its appeal stemmed from its super high-revving 2-liter four-cylinder engine that made 237 horsepower at 7,800 rpm in later models. It is definitely one of Honda’s most loved recent models and it has future classic written all over it - proof of that is the fact that prices for used examples are on the rise.

But what if Honda made a modern S2000, and what if that car was fully-electric? Yes, the screaming four-cylinder was an integral part of the experience, but in this day and age, there is little chance of a similar car to be produced, so an EV seems like a logical direction to go in - it won’t please some purists, especially since it would also ditch the slick-shifting six-speed manual, but it would also attract new fans.

Rain Prisk envisioned what a brand new and fully-electric S2000 could look like. This is a top quality rendering, as is all of his work, but this one hit home more than others because I am a longtime fan of the S2000 and I want Honda to make more sports cars, electric or otherwise.

There are still very few dedicated EV sports cars and, frankly, the market probably isn’t ready for them. Most modern EVs are usually compliance vehicles, but once manufacturers start investing more passion into their EVs, we’re bound to see more electron-sipping sports cars too. Maybe in another 5 years’ time.

