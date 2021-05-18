Do you like the Volkswagen ID.3 but think it lacks visual flair and appeal? Well, then why not take a look at its Spanish reinterpretation, called Cupra Born (formerly El-Born). It not only looks sportier, with more emotional design (as the company itself points out), but bearing a Cupra badge, we would expect it to also be sportier to drive than its VW group stablemate.

We thought we were going to have to wait until close to the end of the month to see the Cupra Born, but it looks like we are getting an early peek via this official video featuring the company’s design boss, Jorge Diez, who guides us around the car and explains some of its unique features.

So even though the Born has not yet been officially revealed, it actually has, via this video. We don’t know if the video went public as part of some slip-up, or if it’s intended as sort of a teaser, but we definitely get a very good look at the car and not much is left to the imagination.

We aren’t shown the interior, though, and we don’t really get a very good look at the exterior either. It’s going to look a lot like what we saw in the El-Born concept, just like the exterior, which doesn’t appear to have changed much compared to the study.

On the performance front, the Cupra Born is identical to the VW ID.3, at least on paper. It draws from the same 77 kWh battery pack, it has a single rear-mounted electric motor that pumps out 204 PS / 201 horsepower and it can sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) in around 7 seconds. We’ll have to drive it to see if it’s also sportier and more exciting than the ID.3 out on the road, and even on track if we get the chance to experience it there.