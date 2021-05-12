Slightly better efficiency and slightly higher range.
The MINI Cooper SE is the electric car with the lowest EPA range rating among all BEVs available in the U.S. The first two - 2020 and 2021 model years - received 110 miles (177 km) of range.
The 2022 model year has just received an official EPA rating, which is better than the previous one but only by a few percent.
2022 MINI Cooper SE
The combined EPA range is 114 mi (183 km), 4 miles or 3.6% more than before.
Because the MINI Cooper SE is a city car, we assume that the most important value is the 122.4 miles (197 km) of EPA City range (up 4.7%).
We assume that the battery capacity is most likely still the same 32.6 kWh and that the range is higher due to better efficiency. The EPA Combined rating is 1.6% higher at 110 MPGe: 306 Wh/mi (190 Wh/km), while EPA City value is 3.5% higher at 119 MPGe: 283 Wh/mi (176 Wh/km). The Highway value is the same as in the 2021 model year version.
|2022 MINI Cooper SE :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs
[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label]
|Combined
City
Highway
|114 mi (183 km)
122.4 mi (196.9 km)
103.6 mi (166.7 km)
|EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses):
|Combined
City
Highway
|110 MPGe: 306 Wh/mi (190 Wh/km)
119 MPGe: 283 Wh/mi (176 Wh/km)
100 MPGe: 337 Wh/mi (209 Wh/km)
The price of the 2022 MINI Cooper SE remains the same at $29,900 (+$850 DST), which after deducting $7,500 of the federal tax credit is effectively $23,250.
That's a strong argument to buy an electric MINI despite its relatively short range.
