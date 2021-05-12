The MINI Cooper SE is the electric car with the lowest EPA range rating among all BEVs available in the U.S. The first two - 2020 and 2021 model years - received 110 miles (177 km) of range.

The 2022 model year has just received an official EPA rating, which is better than the previous one but only by a few percent.

2022 MINI Cooper SE

The combined EPA range is 114 mi (183 km), 4 miles or 3.6% more than before.

Because the MINI Cooper SE is a city car, we assume that the most important value is the 122.4 miles (197 km) of EPA City range (up 4.7%).

We assume that the battery capacity is most likely still the same 32.6 kWh and that the range is higher due to better efficiency. The EPA Combined rating is 1.6% higher at 110 MPGe: 306 Wh/mi (190 Wh/km), while EPA City value is 3.5% higher at 119 MPGe: 283 Wh/mi (176 Wh/km). The Highway value is the same as in the 2021 model year version.

2022 MINI Cooper SE :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 114 mi (183 km)

122.4 mi (196.9 km)

103.6 mi (166.7 km) EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 110 MPGe: 306 Wh/mi (190 Wh/km)

119 MPGe: 283 Wh/mi (176 Wh/km)

100 MPGe: 337 Wh/mi (209 Wh/km)

The price of the 2022 MINI Cooper SE remains the same at $29,900 (+$850 DST), which after deducting $7,500 of the federal tax credit is effectively $23,250.

That's a strong argument to buy an electric MINI despite its relatively short range.