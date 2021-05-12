The new, refreshed Chevrolet Bolt EV from 2022 model year has recently received its EPA official range and efficiency rating.

The results are not much different than before, as there were no big changes in terms of hardware.

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV

As we can see, the efficiency is a little bit better in the new version in all categories, by 1-3% depending on the category.

However, because the battery is smaller (GM says 65 kWh compared to 66 kWh previously), the EPA Combined range is the same at 259 mi (417 km).

What is interesting is that the EPA City range of 279.8 mi (450.2 km) is marginally higher than before by 2 miles, while the EPA Highway range is nearly 2 miles lower. That's might be due to the slightly different aerodynamics of the front.

Anyway, no significant changes would be noticeable from the user perspective on a daily basis.

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 259 mi (417 km)

279.8 mi (450.2 km)

233.4 mi (375.5 km) EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 120 MPGe: 281 Wh/mi (175 Wh/km)

131 MPGe: 257 Wh/mi (160 Wh/km)

109 MPGe: 309 Wh/mi (192 Wh/km)

2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV