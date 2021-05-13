Six countries note plug-in car market share above 20%.

The average market share of new passenger plug-in electric cars in Europe almost doubled in Q1 2021 to 14.7% (from 7.5% in Q1 2020).

In this post we will compare plug-in market share in 30 countries - the European Union (with some exceptions), EFTA (Norway, Switzerland, Iceland) and the UK, using available registration data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA). Sales volume can be found in the previous post.

The average for the European Union is 13.8% (compared to 6.8% a year ago). A few top countries highly inflated the average result. In 15 countries, the share exceeded 10%.

New passenger car registrations in Q1 2021:

  • BEVs (plus FCVs): 202,410 (up 54.6%) at 6.6% share
  • PHEV: 250,491 (up 154%) at 8.1% share
  • Total Plug-ins (plus FCVs): 452,901 (up 97.1%) at 14.7% share
  • HEVs: 593,659 (up 90.4%) at 19.3% share
  • Total car market: 3,080,751 (up 0.9%)

The 6 top countries (above 20%) are:

  • Norway - 82.1%
  • Iceland - 51.6%
  • Sweden - 35.6%
  • Finland - 25.9%
  • Denmark - 24.0%
  • Germay - 21.8%

Passenger plug-in electric car registrations in Europe - Q1 2021

external_image

BEVs

In the case of all-electric cars, the average for the market is at 6.6% (up from 4.3% in 2020).

The number of countries with a BEV market share of at least 5% increased to 14, while 10% was exceeded in three.

The 5 top countries are:

  • Norway - 52.8%
  • Iceland - 25.6%
  • Austria - 10.4%
  • Germany - 9.9%
  • Switzerland - 8.4%

Passenger all-electric car registrations in Europe - Q1 2021

external_image

PHEVs

The average for plug-in hybrids is 8.1%, compared to just 3.2% a year ago. Eight countries noted double-digit PHEV share.

The 5 top countries are:

  • Sweden - 30.0%
  • Norway - 29.3%
  • Iceland - 25.9%
  • Finland - 20.5%
  • Denmark - 17.1%

Passenger plug-in hybrid car registrations in Europe - Q1 2021

external_image

* some data estimated

** only countries, for which data are available

*** all BEV charts include FCVs (negligible number)

