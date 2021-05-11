The passenger car registrations in Europe in the first quarter of 2021 amounted to 3,080,751 (up just 0.9%), but the plug-ins almost doubled.

According to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), plug-in electric car registrations in the European Union, EFTA (Norway, Switzerland, Iceland) and the UK increased 97.1% year-over-year to 452,901 taking a 14.7% share of the market!

ACEA's comment on the EU specifically:

"During the first quarter of the year, registrations of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in the EU increased by 59.1% to reach 146,185 cars, with demand still benefiting from government stimuli for zero-emission vehicles. This growth was spurred by big gains in key EU markets, most notably in Germany (+149.0%) and Italy (+145.6%). By contrast, demand for battery electric cars declined in Spain (-12.6%) from January to March. Registrations of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) jumped by 175.0%, totalling 208,389 units. One of the drivers of this growth was Italy, where 16,103 plug-in cars were registered in the first quarter – a year-on-year increase of 445.7%. The EU’s three other major markets also saw two-fold, or even three-fold, gains in the PHEV segment so far this year: Germany (+195.4%), France (+231.4%) and Spain (+116.1%)."

Let's take a look at the data and charts for the first quarter.

New passenger plug-in car registrations in Europe - 2021 Q1

New passenger car registrations in Q1-Q1:

BEVs (plus FCVs): 202,410 (up 54.6%) at 6.6% share

PHEV: 250,491 (up 154%) at 8.1% share

Total Plug-ins (plus FCVs): 452,901 (up 97.1%) at 14.7% share

HEVs: 593,659 (up 90.4%) at 19.3% share

Total car market: 3,080,751 (up 0.9%)

The top five markets by volume in Q1-Q4 2020 accounted for some 1,044,659 or over 76% of total sales:

Germany – 142,856 (up 172%)

France – 61,720 (up 74%)

UK – 58,392 (up 82%)

Sweden – 32,389 (up 75%)

Norway – 29,791 (up 32%)

Germany has become a dominant plug-in market in Europe right now with volume comparable to the next three countries.

In the following report, we will take a look also at the market share in particular countries.

BEVs, PHEVs and FCVs (negligible number) - 2021 Q1

BEVs and FCVs (negligible number) - 2021 Q1

PHEVs - 2021 Q1

* some data estimated

** only countries, for which data are available