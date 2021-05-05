Lucid Motors today announced the appointment of former Waymo Treasurer, Sherry House, as its new Chief Financial Officer.

The news comes ahead of a key milestone – becoming a publicly traded company. The move further solidifies the company’s depth of experience as it prepares for customer deliveries of its first offering, the Lucid Air luxury all-electric sedan later this year.

“We are delighted to have Sherry join us. Her rare combination of financial and technical experience bolsters our core leadership team in a pivotal year for Lucid as we prepare to transition to a publicly traded company and launch the Lucid Air,” said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO, Lucid Motors. “We stand on the cusp of delivering the world’s most advanced electric vehicles, and now with the arrival of Sherry, augmented by the ongoing, invaluable contribution of our Vice President of Finance, Mike Smuts, we continue to build out what I believe to be the EV industry’s strongest leadership team.”

In joining Lucid, House brings more than two decades of experience, with a compelling background of financial and technical expertise that includes:

The leadership of Waymo’s global corporate development, investments, acquisitions, and external fundraising.

A deep understanding of financial operations for both Fortune 500 and emerging companies and how to improve upon them, based on her experience at Waymo and at private equity firms.

Over ten years with automotive OEM, Tier 1 supplier, and mobility companies, as well as several years in the capital markets industry as a technology investor, investment banker, and financial operating executive.

From the press release:

In addition to the new CFO, Lucid has announced three more additions to the company’s leadership team. Margaret Burgraff joins as Vice President of Software Validation, Sanjay Chandra as Vice President of Information Technology, and Jeff Curry as Vice President of Marketing and Communications.

The three bring decades of expertise in the automotive and technology industries, including with global companies such Apple, Intel, Jaguar, and Ferrari. With these new additions in place, Lucid’s executive leadership team will advance the company’s vision to redefine luxury, performance and efficiency in the electric vehicle market. In parallel, they will guide the company as it prepares for two major milestones planned in 2021: listing as a public company and starting customer deliveries of the groundbreaking Lucid Air.

Earlier in the year, Lucid announced that production of the Air would be delayed a few months and that customer delivery wouldn't happen until sometime in the second half of 2021.