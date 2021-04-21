OXIS Energy announced that in Autumn 2021 it intends to start delivering its Quasi Solid-State lithium-sulfur (Li-S) batteries to customers for trial applications, proof of concept and demo systems.

According to the company, those first-generation Quasi Solid-State Li-S cells, envisioned for aviation, marine, defense and heavy electric vehicles, will have energy density of 450 Wh/kg and 550 Wh/L.

That's noticeably more than usually used (the top EV cells are 250-300 Wh/kg) or so. However, there are other important factors, like power output, charging power, price, cycle-life, safety and more, which are not necessarily on par with state-of-the-art electric car cells.

This is why usually the first application for those light cells is aviation. For aircraft (the company is partnering with Bye Aerospace), weight is the most important element.

"OXIS has been collaborating with European manufacturers on the development of solid-state Li-S technology for almost 4 years. As a result of a technological breakthrough three years ago, OXIS has filed 9 new families of patents to protect both Quasi and Solid-State Intellectual Property Rights." "The attraction of OXIS cells for vehicle markets, is that on average, the battery systems are up to 60% lighter than conventional Li-ion battery systems. "

As we understand, regular deliveries of the final cells (10-20 Ah capacity) will start in Summer 2022.

Initial production will take place at Welsh Plant in Port Talbot, UK, while the mass-production will take place at the new manufacturing plant in Juiz de Fora, in the State of Minas Gerais, Brazil (announced in 2020).

"OXIS will commercialize the mass production of the chemical composition of its Quasi and Solid-State cell at its Welsh Plant in Port Talbot, UK. The cells will be mass-produced at its cell manufacturing plant in Juiz de Fora, in the State of Minas Gerais, Brazil. NORDIKA Pharmaceutical of Sao Paulo has already commenced the design work at the factory with completion expected in the Autumn. Commissioning is expected in 2023."

Huw Hampson Jones, CEO, OXIS Energy said:

"With immediate effect, existing clients have been informed that all new programs will use OXIS Solid-State Li-S cell technology. Based on our US client base, we know that aircraft manufacturers welcome the move from conventional to Solid-State Li-S. OXIS Li-S cell technology is inherently safer than Li-ion, as sulfur acts as a passivation of the lithium metal. OXIS has perfected mechanisms whereby greater levels of safety and longevity are achieved as we move towards roll-out of Quasi Solid-State Li-S in 2021/2022. In 2020, OXIS successfully powered an all-electric US aircraft, meeting client and Federal Aviation Authority requirements."

The next steps will be:

550 Wh/kg and 700 Wh/L by the Fall of 2023

600 Wh/kg and 900 Wh/L by 2026

Unlike most of the most lithium-ion battery types, this cell chemistry does not contain cobalt, manganese and nickel.

