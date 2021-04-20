Can you charge your Tesla or any electric car at a home you rent on Airbnb? What about simply plugging into a 110-volt outlet outside a hotel or rental home? To be clear, there's no widely supported answer here. Tesla owner and YouTube influencer It's Kim Java (formerly Like Tesla) has a related story to share that's quite interesting and informative.

When it comes to electric cars, charging is perhaps the most covered topic, aside from range, of course, though the two really go hand-in-hand. We've reported that the high cost of EVs is one of the main reasons more people aren't buying them. However, range and charging have been key factors slowing EV adoption for years.

Most people who own an EV charge at home. However, that's not always possible, especially if you live in an apartment, condo, or rental home. In addition, if you go on a road trip, you're going to have to use public charging stations. What about when you arrive at your destination?

Kim and her family did their research to make sure the rental had at least an accessible 110-volt outlet to plug in their Tesla Model X. With the right setup, adaptors, and connectors, they were able to charge the SUV without issue. However, later, they received a friendly email from the homeowner with questions related to charging. The homeowner learned they had charged at the home and then proceeded to do some research.

As the story goes on, Kim reveals that there are plenty of different views on this. One person shared that it would be weird for a homeowner to charge for electricity. They don't charge you for charging your phone or laptop. Another person noted that Airbnb owners aren't likely to give you a free $20 gas card, so why would they pay for you charging.

At any rate, there are loads of details in the vlog about how this all turned out. Watch the video and then let us know your opinion about this topic in the comment section below.