Lordstown Motors has unveiled a rally version of its Endurance electric pickup truck, named SCORE San Felipe 250 Race Truck.

This Saturday, April 17, it will race the SCORE San Felipe 25 in San Felipe, Baja California, Mexico to prove the performance and durability of the in-wheel motor system.

According to the press release, usually, less than 50% of the teams ever cross the finish line of the 280-mile (451 km) single-loop race.

"We are thrilled to be participating in such a legendary and historic event – especially one that is considered one of the most grueling and punishing races in the world. Each year up to 350 purpose built vehicles compete in the harshest of conditions, but less than 50% ever cross the finish line."

The 109 kWh battery pack and expected EPA range of more than 250 miles (402 km) probably will not allow completing the event without a midway DC fast charge. At least if there is no additional battery pack on-board.

It means that the Lordstown Motors' team is not racing for the win, but rather to simply complete the race at a decent average speed. That would be a pretty bold success on its own.

"While most of these vehicles will race through the desert in pursuit of a spot on the podium, our team is competing to showcase the toughness, high impact terrain capability and versatility of our hub motor and battery technology in more unforgiving environments than our customers will ever experience. We have already generated valuable insights in the prep for this incredible event. We will gather even more from both the data we gain and our driving experience. We look forward to keeping you updated on our journey to Baja and continuing to build the best possible all-electric work vehicles."

Here is a quick look at the building process:

Compared to the standard Lordstown Endurance, the rally version looks powerful:

Gallery: Lordstown Motors San Felipe 250 Race Truck