Some people set out to build their own vehicle, but so very few actually succeed. This man, called Shakir, who lives in India’s Kerala state, literally made this petit electric Jeep on his own, whenever his job allowed him enough free time.

Now you may be looking at this DIY project and are probably thinking it looks a bit small for fully-grown people, and that’s by design. Mr. Shakir actually built this scaled down BEV rock crawler for his kids, and it apparently has seating for six children in total.

However, as you can see in the video, posted here courtesy of Food N Tips by safeer, two adults can still (kind of) fit inside and actually drive around in it. Now since this vehicle was built for kids, so if you were thinking it is not especially powerful, then you were absolutely right - it is powered by a 1 kW electric motor, so it has around 1.35 horsepower, and according to its builder, it has a battery big enough for 60 - 70 km.

The total cost of the project, which doesn’t include Mr. Shakir’s labor, was around $2,000. And this is not some shabby shed-built deathtrap - it was built with care and attention and it even has a few gadgets, such as LED lights, power steering, a sound system and, believe it or not, electric windows.

The mini-Jeep is not all-wheel drive (looks like it could be rear-wheel drive), but with the kind of ground clearance it has, combined with its low weight and small footprint, it may actually be pretty good off-road too. Adding a second motor to power the other axle would make this an unstoppable force at going over rough terrain.

