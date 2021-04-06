Polestar is Volvo’s sporty and electrified arm and it currently has one pure-EV in its lineup, the Polestar 2. It’s about as close a rival as we currently have to the Tesla Model 3, although it’s not quite as quick as the Model 3 Performance. Well, that could change with a more aggressive performance version of the Polestar 2, which appears to be what the CEO of Polestar seems to have hinted at via a couple of recent Instagram posts.

Thomas Ingenlath posted two photos of what appears to be a sportier version of the Polestar 2 EV. How can we tell? Well, the car clearly sits lower on its suspension and it looks like it’s riding on wheels borrowed from the more exclusive Polestar 1 (albeit completely blacked out). The front bumper is also different - the lower part is painted in the body color and it looks like it protrudes more than the standard bumper (or it could just be a visual trick played by the fact that it is painted all the way down).

The plastic cladding around the wheel arches is also finished in the body color and with the bumper, the black wheels and the visibly lower ride height, it looks like a far more focused vehicle than the standard car (even with the performance pack selected). Ingenlath also added a series of hashtags to his posts, which included #akebono (performance brakes specialist that makes the calipers and pads for the Volvo XC60 T8 Polestar Engineered), #ohlins (suspension gurus whose adjustable setup is available on the Polestar 2 already), as well as #prototype and #tuning, clearly suggesting that this is some kind of testbed for something.

As a keen driver who also loves EVs, I would really like to see this become a series model, maybe one with a bit more power than right now. The Polestar 2 currently makes 408 horsepower from a dual-motor setup, but maybe this variant would get additional oomph, either courtesy of bigger motors (probably only in the back) or a pair of motors powering the rear wheels, as they do in the Polestar 1 plug-in hybrid.

And in order to help you visualize this model better, I went ahead and tried to reproduce the vehicle shown in the (not very high quality) Instagram photos. Does that not look like something you would like to throw around a twisty bit of road?