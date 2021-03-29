Our good friends over at All Electric Family truly want to go "all-electric," and solar seems like a solid way to do it. Can this family charge its Tesla and power other vehicles with the help of an all-in-one solar inverter?

This is a question many folks have asked over the years, among many other related questions. Why don't all EVs have solar roofs? Shouldn't Tesla and other EV owners invest in solar power? Can you charge your electric car with solar power while camping? What about e-bikes? The very short answer to all of these questions is "yes," but there's a whole lot to consider.

While anything is possible, and the prospects of these ideas will become much more realistic in the future, you can certainly achieve success with solar power. However, you need to have the right equipment, and you shouldn't expect any miracles early on, unless, of course, you're willing to spend a ton of money. Needless to say, we already recently showed you how another Tesla owner charged his Model 3 with a homemade solar roof blanket (linked below).

To find out the answers, All Electric Family bought a Renogy 48-volt Solar Inverter Charger to test its power. They tested it on their Tesla Model X, Apex Nano camper, and their homemade solar golf cart. The Renogy product is listed on Amazon for about $900, though there are cheaper options available. In the YouTube video description, All Electric Family lists all the products shown and used in the video, just in case you might want to consider a project like this.

Steve takes a good deal of time unboxing the Renogy 48-Volt Solar Inverter Charger and going over the details. Eventually, he reveals a solar golf cart that he pieced together in the past. Moving on, Steve attempts to charge his Model X and run the air conditioning on the family's Apex Nano camper.

The video timestamps are as follows:

1:44​ || Renogy Information

3:58​ || Unboxing

8:33​ || Portable Information

12:13​ || Solar Golf Cart

12:46​ || Firing Up the System

13:43​ || Charing the Tesla

19:23​ || Running the Camper

20:01​ || A/C Test

21:06​ || How to get 10% off your Renogy

Check out the video and then let us know what you think. Do you have solar? If so, let us know about your system and how it works. Most importantly, what did it cost you?