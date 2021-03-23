Back around the middle of 2020, SEAT made it clear that the fate of its Cupra Tavascan sporty crossover was uncertain. The decision to put it into production had not been made yet, even though Cupra clearly needed its own bespoke models to distance itself more from SEAT, but now it has officially been confirmed for launch in 2024.

And we’re quite happy that this project has finally been given the green light, if more to see how much of the concept’s radical design will be preserved for production. It has to be said that the bold, futuristic look of the study was what enticed us most about this model, because its underpinnings will be shared with most of its electric VW group stablemates.

The Tavascan will predictably ride on VW’s MEB platform, draw from a 77 kWh battery pack and it should have a WLTP range of around 450 km (280 miles) on one charge. As for performance, we expect it to get the twin-motor powertrain that will power the hottest versions of all MEB-underpinned models, with a combined power output of 306 PS (302 horsepower) and a nought to 100 km/h (62 mph) time somewhere around the 6.5 seconds mark.

This model will basically be SEAT’s interpretation of the Volkswagen ID.5 formula. The ID.5 is the coupe-like version of the more practical ID.4. The other big VW group name in Europe, Skoda, opted for its first MEB electric crossover to not be as dramatic looking, airing on the side of caution with its look and banking on the model’s superior practicality to make it a winner. Skoda may at some point launch its own coupe-like model (it has shown a concept that previews it), but we’ll have to wait and see if SEAT opts to make an ID.4 equivalent of its own.